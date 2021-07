A 17-year-old boy was critically hurt in a shooting Wednesday night in South Chicago.

Just after 7 p.m., the boy was standing in front of a home in the 8500 block of South Marquette Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the side of the body and the arm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.