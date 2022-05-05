17-Year-Old Boy Among 2 Wounded in West Pullman Shooting

A teen boy and a man were wounded in a shooting Thursday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 3:10 p.m., they were in the 12100 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The boy, 17, was shot in the buttocks and abdomen, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

The man, 21, was shot in the foot and taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported.