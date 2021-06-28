17 Shot in 2 Mass Shootings in Chicago Hours Apart, Police Say

A total of 17 people were shot, two fatally, in two mass shootings about two hours apart on Sunday during a violent weekend in Chicago, according to police.

"This has got to stop and we need the federal government and all of our partners to step up and do their parts," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during an unrelated news conference Monday morning.

The first shooting left one dead and five wounded in the South Shore neighborhood at around 8:44 p.m., authorities said.

Police said four men, a woman and a 15-year-old boy were standing outside in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when an unidentified person in a black SUV drove up and opened fire.

The female victim, 23-year-old Kristina Grimes, was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

Two 21-year-old men sustained gunshot wounds to the body and were reported to be in stable condition. The teenage boy, a 19-year-old man and another man were also said to be in stable condition at the hospital, police said.

Then at around 10:53 p.m., 11 people were shot, one fatally, in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, according to police.

Chicago fire officials initially said first responders were called to the scene on South Artesian Avenue near West 63rd Street for eight people shot and two injured from a car crash.

Chicago police later said the victims were all gathered outside when three unknown male suspects emerged from an alley and fired shots into the crowd.

A total of 11 people were shot, according to police, including one female victim who was shot in the chest and taken the University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office could not immediately confirm the fatality and further details, including her identity, were not available.

The 10 other people wounded included, according to Chicago police:

A 35-year-old man who was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition

A 57-year-old woman who was shot in the shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition

A 23-year-old woman who was shot in the hip and taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in fair condition

A 27-year-old man who sustained an unspecified gunshot wound and was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where his condition was not known

A 38-year-old woman who was shot in the arm and leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition

A 21-year-old woman was suffered a graze wound to the head and took herself to Holy Cross Hospital where she was listed in fair condition

A 42-year-old man who was shot in the leg and also took himself to Holy Cross Hospital and was in fair condition

A 29-year-old man who was shot in the leg and took himself to Holy Cross Hospital where he was in serious condition

A 21-year-old man who was shot in the leg and was listed in fair condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center

A 34-year-old man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso area and leg and was in serious condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

No one is in custody in connection with either shooting, according to police, who continue to investigate.

The shootings took place on a violent weekend in Chicago that saw more than 70 people shot.