16th Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Employee Contracts COVID-19

A 16th employee at the Cook County Circuit Court clerk’s office has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked in District 4, 1500 Maybrook Dr., Maywood, and last reported to work on March 16, according to a statement from Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County.

The person has been self-quarantined at home and is monitoring themselves for any coronavirus symptoms over the next 14 days, the statement said.

The first cases of the coronavirus in the clerk’s office were reported March 25.

