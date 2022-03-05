wheaton warrenville south

16-Year-Old Wheaton Warrenville South Student Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

A 16-year-old student at Wheaton Warrenville South High School died late Friday afternoon when their vehicle crashed into a traffic pole, according to authorities.

The crash was reported at approximately 4:53 p.m. on Butterfield Road near Orchard Road. The driver was identified as a 16-year-old student, but their identity had yet to be released Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from Wheaton officials.

The incident is under investigation by the MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team, and the Butterfield Road was closed for approximately five hours while authorities worked on scene, according to police.

According to the Facebook post, the Wheaton Police Department has been in communication with school district officials, so they can provide resources to the community.

This article tagged under:

