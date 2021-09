A 16-year-old was shot Monday in South Austin on the West Side.

The teen was walking his dog about 12:25 a.m. in the first block of South Leamington Avenue when someone exited from a vehicle and opened fire, striking him in the leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody as of early Monday morning.