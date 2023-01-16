news

16-Year-Old Shot, Killed in Des Plaines

By Sun-Times/ NBC Chicago

A 16-year-old male was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Des Plaines.

About 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of South Perry Street, according to the Des Plaines Police Department.

When they arrived, officers found the teen lying on the street with several gunshot wounds, police said.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were made.

