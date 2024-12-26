chicago news

16-year-old shoots man assaulting woman in Humboldt Park home, police say

Around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 3900 block of West Huron Street where a 45-year-old man was attacking a 40-year-old woman, Chicago police said

By Sun-Times Wire

Police Siren Generic 123
NBC Bay Area/File

A 16-year-old boy shot a man who was assaulting a woman Wednesday night at a home in Humboldt Park on the West Side, Chicago police said.

Around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 3900 block of West Huron Street where a 45-year-old man was attacking a 40-year-old woman, Chicago police said.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The teen drew a firearm and shot the man in the lower back, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The boy fled the scene and no one was in custody.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright Chicago Sun-Times

This article tagged under:

chicago news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us