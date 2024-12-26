A 16-year-old boy shot a man who was assaulting a woman Wednesday night at a home in Humboldt Park on the West Side, Chicago police said.

Around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 3900 block of West Huron Street where a 45-year-old man was attacking a 40-year-old woman, Chicago police said.

The teen drew a firearm and shot the man in the lower back, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The boy fled the scene and no one was in custody.