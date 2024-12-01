16-year-old Illinois hockey player killed by stray bullet on interstate

A high school hockey player from southern Illinois died this week after being shot on a St. Louis interstate while riding home from a hockey game, authorities said.

Colin Brown, 16, was struck by stray gunfire on Nov. 23 while riding home from a hockey game on northbound Interstate 55, according to KSDK, the NBC affiliate in St. Louis. Colin died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Police said they believe the gunfire came from the opposite direction of traffic, and no arrests have been made.

"There are multiple agencies involved in the investigation," St. Louis police spokesman Mitch McCoy said. "When something like this happens, everybody will come together to assist and help and make sure that, as a law enforcement community, we send a very strong message to whoever did this that this type of disregard for human life will not be tolerated in this city or this region."

Colin was in the car with his father, Calvin Brown, a retired lieutenant colonel with Illinois State Police, when the shooting occurred.

Police said off-duty first responders were in the cars behind the Browns' at the time. They provided emergency medical support until an ambulance could arrive.

"Those first responders, those off-duty first responders, jumped in to help. That gave Colin one hell of a fighting chance," McCoy said.

McCoy provided the following statement on behalf of the family:

"His family has expressed their deep appreciation for law enforcement, the hockey community and those who loved Colin. They are asking for privacy at this time."

Colin played hockey for O'Fallon, Illinois, for several years and was most recently a member of the Affton Americans and Christian Brothers College High School teams.

CBC shared the following statement regarding his death:

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts and that we share with our Christian Brothers College High School community the news of the tragic loss of our CBC brother, Colin Brown, a member of the Class of 2026 who was the victim of a random shooting this past weekend. As our community grieves together, our prayers, support, and love are with his family and close friends during this most challenging time.



"Colin joined our brotherhood this fall, transferring to CBC from his previous high school in O’Fallon, IL. He was a talented and dedicated student who was enrolled in Honors courses, and he was a valuable member of our CBC Varsity Hockey team.



"Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May Colin’s soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. St. John Baptist de La Salle … Pray for us. Live Jesus in our Hearts … Forever!"