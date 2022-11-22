16-Year-Old Girl Wounded in Shooting Near Red Line Station

A 16-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting near the 95th/Dan Ryan CTA Red Line station Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the girl was on the sidewalk in the 0-100 block of West 95th Street at approximately 4:35 p.m. when she was shot in the right leg by an unknown gunman.

The girl was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, officials said.

Area Two detectives are currently investigating the shooting.