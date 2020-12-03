16-Year-Old Girl Shot and Killed on Chicago's Southwest Side

A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed Thursday evening in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.

At approximately 7:07 p.m., the victim was in an alley in the 5200 block of South Kedzie Avenue when she heard shots and felt pain, authorities stated.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody late Thursday evening.

The incident remained under investigation by detectives.