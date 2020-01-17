Englewood

16-Year-Old Girl Shot and Killed in Englewood

The shooting happened at around 6:29 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Parnell

A 16-year-old girl was fatally shot Friday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, police said.

At around 6:29 p.m., police were called about a girl who had been struck by gunfire while standing in a vacant lot in the 6700 block of South Parnell. A witness told police a silver-colored sedan drove up, three unknown men got out, and one of them fired shots.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the head, neck and back and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody, and the incident remained under investigation Friday evening.

This article tagged under:

EnglewoodChicagoshootingPOLICE
