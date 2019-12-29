Little Village

16-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing From Little Village

The girl was last seen Friday, according to authorities

A teenage girl has been reported missing from Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Ashanti Guerrero, 16, was last seen Friday in the 3000 block of South St. Louis Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Police described Guerrero as a 5-foot-3, 165-pound girl with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium-brown complexion. She was last seen wearing the purple jacket and yellow boots pictured, with light-colored jeans and her hair in a bun.

Local

Department of Energy 23 mins ago

As Wind Farms Grow in Illinois, So Do Concerns

Mitchell Trubisky 2 hours ago

Bears Finish Season With Win vs. Vikings

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Little VillageChicago Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us