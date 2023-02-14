16-Year-Old Girl Makes History at Fenwick High School as 1st Female Bowler to Qualify For State Finals

She’s a 16-year-old bowling phenom who is making history at her high school in Oak Park.

Olivia Cameron is the first female bowler from Fenwick High School to qualify for the state finals.

“I was shocked. I saw it online and I was like, 'What?' I didn’t know anything about it,” she said. “Once it happened, I didn’t expect all this to be happening. I just thought it was a regular thing.”

But even as she's making history, her eye is still on the prize as she said she’s ready for the tournament this weekend in Rockford.

“I’m excited, not worried,” she said. “What happens happens. I’m okay. I’m more excited than anything.”

Her coach told NBC 5 her average during the regular season has been 195.

“She hasn’t been bowling for very long either. She’s just a natural at the sport,” said Judith Tichacek. “Last year she got a 299 game during our regular season so that was really exciting. She’s just an amazing bowler. She’ll do very well.”

Tichacek coaches the boys and girls bowling team at Fenwick and said the girls program started back in 2009-10.

“We’re always excited to have new bowlers join our program and I know that we may be making some changes next year,” she said. “Definitely having the girls be more competitive as time goes on and then hopefully we can get some more start qualifications.”

Cameron said her coach, her teammates and her family have been very supportive since she started bowling.

“I get nervous often,” she said. “But I always pray to myself before I step on the lane, for God to give me focus and allow me to be at peace and not so nervous and anxious and I just take it one shot at a time.”

The sophomore said she practice at least three to four times a week.

“Currently, I’m working on staying consistent and my shots,” she said. “Still keeping my mental game strong, focusing on not being nervous or anxious.”

She said she was inspired to bowl after her mom joined a league about three years ago.

“My mom is not that great of a bowler, but she’s okay,” she laughed. “I usually watch Diandra Asbaty and Gazmine Mason.”

Regardless of the outcome this weekend, Cameron knows her family and teammates will be there to cheer her on. She’s hoping her story will inspire other girls to give bowling a shot.