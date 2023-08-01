Chicago police are investigating after a teenage girl was killed and another was wounded Monday night in a shooting in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

According to officials, the incident took place just after 10 p.m. in the 400 block of West 72nd Street. As the girls gathered with a group of kids outside, at least one person approached the group and opened fire, police said.

One girl, 16, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died, police said.

Another girl, 15, suffered a graze wound the left arm and was taken to nearby hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No one was in custody, police said.

According to Chicago's Violence Reduction Dashboard, deadly shootings among teens are children were up 16 percent compared to 2022, and mass shootings where teens and kids are victims were up 20 percent.