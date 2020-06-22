East Garfield Park

16-Year-Old Girl Among 5 Shot in East Garfield Park

The 16-year-old girl was hit in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said

By Sun-Times Media

A teenage girl was critically wounded in a shooting that left four other people injured Monday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The group was at a large gathering on the street at 2:45 a.m. on South Central Park Boulevard when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The 16-year-old girl was hit in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 24-year-old woman shot in the leg and a 32-year-old man shot in the arm were taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Local

The Loop 1 hour ago

Woman Stabbed During Fight in Loop Hotel Lobby

Washington Park 3 hours ago

18-Year-Old Woman Shot in Washington Park

Two other men, 30 and 31, were each shot in the leg and went to Mount Sinai Hospital on their own in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

East Garfield ParkChicago Policecritical conditiongirl shot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us