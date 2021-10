A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Saturday morning in Lake View on the North Side.

About 3:20 a.m., the teen was in the 2900 block of North Halsted Street when he was shot in the back, Chicago police said.

He walked into Illinois Masonic Medical Center, and was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.