16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in killings of grandfather, teen grandson: Chicago police

A 16-year-old boy was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of a grandfather and his teenage grandson on Chicago's Southwest Side, according to police.

The teenage suspect was taken into custody by Chicago police officers on Friday in the 6700 block of South Artesian Avenue, authorities said. The 16-year-old was identified as one of two suspects who, at around 4:23 p.m. on Tuesday, shot a 65-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy in the 3500 block of West 61st Place, police said. The victims were standing outside when a gray vehicle pulled up, and two people inside fired shots at the victims.

The 65-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The teenage victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene, police said. The Chicago Sun-Times identified the victims as Mario Medina, 65, and his teenage grandson, Juan.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to the newspaper, Mario had tried to warm Juan to take shelter before both were gunned down. Chicago police haven't released additional details on what led up to the shooting or revealed if the victims were targeted.

The second shooting suspect hasn't been apprehended as of Saturday night.