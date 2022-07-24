Chicago Police

16-Year-Old Boy Shot and Killed in Washington Park: Chicago Police

Shooting-generic-crime-scene-bullet-casing

An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday evening in the Washington Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, police said.

At approximately 6:04 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was near a parking lot in the 5900 block of South Indiana when he was struck by gunfire, according to authorities. The victim was struck to the abdomen area and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

He later died from his injuries, police said.

No one was in custody as detectives continued to investigate late Sunday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Policechicago crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us