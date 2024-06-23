16-year-old boy shot and killed during argument in West Englewood

Chicago police were investigating on Saturday after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot during an argument in the city's West Englewood neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported at around 6:38 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Racine. According to authorities, a 16-year-old boy was involved in an altercation with an unknown offender who produced a gun and fired shots.

The victim was shot in the chest and legs and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody as of late Saturday as detectives continued to investigate.