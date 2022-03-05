16-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured in Woodlawn Shooting

A 16-year-old boy sustained critical injuries in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood, said.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 62nd Place, the victim was inside a residence when an unknown offender entered through the door, produced a gun and fired shots at the victim, authorities stated.

The boy was shot in the left eye and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one was in custody as detectives continued to investigate Saturday night.