16-Year-Old Charged in Murder of 2 Teens Outside Benito Juarez High School

A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting outside Benito Juarez High School that left two teens dead and another two wounded in December.

The teen is being charged as an adult, facing two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

He also faces several other felony charges, including unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm near a school.

The shooting occurred shortly after students were dismissed from school on Dec. 16 of last year just outside Benito Juarez Community Academy in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

Four people were discovered with gunshot wounds at the scene, with a 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy succumbing to their injuries.

A 15-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were also struck in the shooting, and both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

CPD Supt. David Brown said in a press conference Friday that the teen was taken into custody on Thursday after a lengthy investigation and assistance from community members in identifying the suspect.

The teen is due to appear in bond court on Saturday.