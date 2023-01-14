16-Year-Old Boy Accused of 11 Carjackings in Less Than 7 Hours

A 16-year-old boy is accused of carjacking 11 people at gunpoint in less than 7 hours across the Southwest Side last August.

The boy allegedly tried to carjack a 12th person within the span between just after midnight and 6:45 a.m. Aug. 20, according to Chicago police.

He’s charged with 11 felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, four counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking.

The spree started in the Beverly View neighborhood, where he stole a car from a 33-year-old woman in the 8000 block of South Campbell Avenue, police said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

It continued over the next five hours, including a carjacking of two women, 21 and 22, around 2:45 a.m. in Bridgeport. Other neighborhoods hit in that span were Marquette Park, Chicago Lawn, Ashburn and Gage Park, according to police.

About 5:30 a.m., the boy stole another car in Auburn Gresham, police said. Around 40 minutes later, he took two cars within four minutes in Auburn Gresham and Washington Heights, then another about eight minutes later in Chicago Lawn.

The victims’ ages range from 21 to 66, according to police.

The boy was arrested Thursday in the 200 block of East 69th Place.

No other information was available.