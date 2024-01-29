16-year-old asylum seeker reported missing in West Loop: CPD

A 16-year-old asylum-seeker was reported missing in the West Loop on Monday.
Chiquinquira Iwa-Ruiz was last seen on a CTA bus at Ashland Avenue near West Lake Street on Saturday. She is described as being 5 foot 6 and weighing about 115 pounds. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, white shirt, blue jeans and white Converse shoes.
Police said the girl may have trouble communicating. She was still missing as of 4 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at (312) 744-8266.
