16-year-old Arrested in Connection With Theft at Chicago Neiman Marcus

As police departments in Chicago and suburban communities say they are working to combat a string of bold smash-and-grabs from department stores, a 16-year-old was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in a recent high-end retail theft.

At approximately 12 p.m. on Dec. 2, 9 offenders entered Neiman Marcus in the 700 block of N. Michigan and took merchandise without purchasing the items, police said.

One 16-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Police say the merchandise taken was not more than $300.

Other high-end, recent robberies include one at the Burberry flagship store on Michigan Avenue, and another grab-and-run theft at the Louis Vuitton store in Oakbrook Center.

Surveillance video from that incident, in which more than $120,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, shows a chaotic crowd of people wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts bursting into the store, then quickly running throughout and snatching merchandise before leaving.

Police in suburban Oak Brook say that more than a dozen suspects were involved in a grab-and-run theft at the Louis Vuitton store at Oakbrook Center Wednesday afternoon.

The Chicago Police Department so far says it has recovered one of the three vehicles as part of that theft, which involves fourteen suspects.

Friday at 11:30 a.m., Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is expected to provide an update on a "significant development" related to to his Organized Retail Crime Task Force.



