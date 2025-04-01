16 newly installed cameras will start catching speeding drivers Tuesday

16 new speeding cameras are installed and will start clocking when drivers go more than five miles over the speed limit Tuesday.

From Edgewater, to West Town, to Auburn Gresham- the cameras are lined throughout the city.

Warning notices without fines will last for the first 30 days, followed by a 14-day blackout period. Then, $35 fines for any driver exceeding the speed limit by six miles per hour, and $100 for exceeding 10 miles per hour.

One of the new locations is in the Near West Side on Jackson Boulevard across from Whitney Young High School.

While speeds tended to stay below the posted speed limit there on Monday, those who live on major thoroughfares have a different experience.

"A lot of cars do really speed fast. My bedroom I feel a rattling," said Lake View resident Cece Reyes.

Reyes parks off of Ashland Avenue in Lake View.

"Whenever I get in my car I have to go around, and I have to be like 'watch out' because they do fly," Reyes said.

According to the Chicago Department of Transportation, in 2023 68% of Chicago traffic fatalities involved drivers traveling at high speeds. The automated cameras are located near schools and parks as part of the city's children's safety zone program.