16 Dead, at Least 30 People Injured in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

Chicago police say that 16 people are dead and at least 30 others have been injured in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

In the city’s most recent fatal shooting, two men were driving in the 1600 block of East 95th Street at approximately 1:41 p.m. Sunday when a person in a passing dark-colored SUV opened fire, striking both victims.

According to police, both a 39-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were shot in the head, and both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Area Two detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, but no suspects are in custody at this time.

The city’s first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred in the 4500 block of South Lamon at approximately 12:41 p.m. Friday afternoon. Police responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the area when they discovered a 31-year-old man lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and Area One Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

At approximately 4:21 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Michigan at approximately 4:22 p.m., a 28-year-old man was inside a residence when a woman fired shots at him, striking him in the chest.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was taken into custody, and Area One Detectives recovered a weapon from the scene.

Just after 7 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 70th Street, a 23-year-old man was on a sidewalk when a vehicle approached and a person inside opened fire, striking the man in the chest and in his side.

According to police, the man was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead.

Area One Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.

Early Saturday morning in the 500 block of East 115th Street, a 21-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle when a person in a passing car opened fire, striking him in the neck and chest.

The driver of the car drove the victim to Roseland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further details were immediately available, as the driver of the car was unable to give a description of the vehicle involved in the shooting.

At nearly the same time in the 8100 block of South Woodlawn, another fatal shooting occurred on the front porch of a residence just before 3 a.m., according to police.

A 30-year-old woman was standing on a porch when a man walked up to the residence and opened fire, striking her in the chest.

Police say the woman was taken to the University of Chicago, but later succumbed to her injuries.

No one is in custody, according to Area Two Detectives.

Early Saturday morning, a 39-year-old man was found lying unresponsive on the street by police in the 800 block of North Lorel.

According to authorities, the man had suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his body, and the bullet has gone under his armpit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At approximately 7:19 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of West 63rd Street, officers responding to a ShotSpotter Alert discovered a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Another fatal shooting occurred in the 2300 block of North Meade at approximately 9:51 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. Details are limited at this time, with police discovering an unidentified man lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds to his chest.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

During unrest in downtown Chicago Saturday night, a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in the 100 block of West Hubbard at approximately 11 p.m., according to police.

Authorities say that a man had gotten out of his car to argue with two individuals on the street and then pulled out a weapon. After beating one of the two men, he fired shots at the 26-year-old, striking him in the chest.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Early Sunday morning another man was shot and killed, this time in the 6800 block of South Laflin at approximately 12:37 a.m., according to Chicago police. The 36-year-old man was shot in the chest and leg after a vehicle pulled up and multiple people inside opened fire.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Just before 5:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Mason, a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times by a person in a passing vehicle, according to authorities. The man died from his wounds at the scene, and police are continuing to investigate.

In the 200 block of East Huron at approximately 9:45 a.m., Chicago police found a man lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Three detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Another man was found dead inside of a residence in the 3300 block of West 71st Street at approximately 10:03 a.m., according to police. The 37-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities, and the incident remains under investigation.

Just before 2 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Madison, Chicago police responding to calls of gunshots fired in an alley discovered a man lying unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:

Friday –

Just before 6 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Burnham, a 36-year-old man was on a sidewalk when a person on a bicycle fired shots at him, striking him in the thigh. According to police, the man was hit in the thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition.

In the 5500 block of West Corcoran at approximately 6:23 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was walking when a man got out of a blue car and fired shots at him, striking him in the foot. The teen was taken to Rush Hospital in stable condition, and three persons of interest have been taken into custody, according to Chicago police.

A 28-year-old man was on a sidewalk in the 300 block of West 42 nd Street at approximately 6:34 p.m. when an unknown vehicle approached and a person inside opened fire, police said. The man was hit once in the foot and was taken to Mercy Hospital in fair condition.

Street at approximately 6:34 p.m. when an unknown vehicle approached and a person inside opened fire, police said. The man was hit once in the foot and was taken to Mercy Hospital in fair condition. At approximately 7:12 p.m. in the 600 block of South Saint Louis, a 56-year-old man was in a vehicle when he was shot in the stomach. According to police, the man was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

In the 400 block of East 62 nd Street at approximately 7:18 p.m., a 21-year-old woman was getting into a car when she was shot in the leg and lower backside by a person who was standing across the street, police said. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago by a relative, and is in fair condition.

Street at approximately 7:18 p.m., a 21-year-old woman was getting into a car when she was shot in the leg and lower backside by a person who was standing across the street, police said. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago by a relative, and is in fair condition. A 33-year-old man was walking through an alley in the 7500 block of South Chappel at approximately 7:30 p.m. when a man in a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the left leg. According to police, the man was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

Just after 9 p.m. in the 6300 block of South California, a 19-year-old man was walking when he was shot in the hip, according to police. Authorities say the man was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in fair condition.

In the 3200 block of West Chicago Avenue at approximately 11 p.m., a 35-year-old man was riding in a vehicle when a person in a black sedan began shooting at another car. The man was hit in the forearm during the crossfire, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 27-year-old man was driving in a vehicle in the 1500 block of East 87th Street when he was shot in the chest and neck, according to police. The man declined to provide further details, and is in serious condition at the University of Chicago Hospital.

Saturday –

At approximately 2:27 a.m. in the 800 block of East 87 th Place, two men were at a party when a person fired shots from a passing vehicle. Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the back, and is in serious condition. A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm and is in good condition. Both victims are being treated at the University of Chicago Hospital.

Place, two men were at a party when a person fired shots from a passing vehicle. Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the back, and is in serious condition. A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm and is in good condition. Both victims are being treated at the University of Chicago Hospital. In the 2900 block of West Montrose at approximately 3:15 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was traveling in a car when he was shot in the arm. Police say the teen didn’t see where the shots came from, and he’s being treated in fair condition at Illinois Masonic.

A 39-year-old woman was shot in the hip in the 4000 block of Foster Avenue, according to police. The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, police said.

At approximately 2:05 p.m. in the 100 block of North Leamington, a 27-year-old man was in an apartment when a person fired shots at him and struck him multiple times. According to police, the man, who knew his shooter, was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

In the 2000 block of West 68 th Place at approximately 8:36 p.m., a woman was shot in the ankle, according to police. She was transported to Holy Cross, and is in good condition.

Place at approximately 8:36 p.m., a woman was shot in the ankle, according to police. She was transported to Holy Cross, and is in good condition. In the first block of East Oak Street at approximately 9 p.m., two men were traveling in a vehicle when a man walked up to their car, pulled out a semi-automatic weapon and opened fire, striking both victims. Both men were shot in the arm and were taken to Cook County Hospital in good condition.

Two men were in the first block of West Jackson at approximately 9:30 p.m. when they heard shots and felt pain, according to police. Both men were transported to UIC Hospital in good condition.

In the 200 block of North Michigan Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m., a 19-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when he was shot multiple times. Police say the man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Garfield, a 44-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when he was shot in the neck, according to police. The man was taken to the University of Chicago, where he’s listed in fair condition.

Sunday –