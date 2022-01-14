chicago vaccine mandate

16 Businesses, Including 10 Restaurants, Cited for Violating City's Proof of Vaccination Order

The city has cited 16 businesses, 10 of them restaurants, for violating Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s order requiring certain establishments to check whether patrons have been vaccinated.

Last month, Lightfoot announced that restaurant, bar and gym patrons would need to show proof of vaccination before dining, drinking and exercising indoors.

Between Jan. 3, the day the order took effect, and Wednesday, the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection issued a total of 32 citations to the 16 businesses for failing to comply.

Businesses accused of violating the mayor’s order can be issued two citations for flouting BACP and Chicago Department of Public Health requirements. While each violation can potentially trigger a fine between $100 and $10,000, some businesses could also face closure, according to the municipal code and the order.

A BACP news release didn’t detail the citations but named the businesses that were dinged, including 10 restaurants and six athletic or recreational facilities.

The list includes:

  • Reach Fieldhouse, 1601-1603 W. Chicago Ave.
  • La Quebrada #3, Inc., 5100-5102 S. California Ave.
  • Vianna Brothers Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy, 2128 N. Milwaukee Ave.
  • Kids Empire, 4938 S. Kedzie Ave.
  • Captain Hooks, 1600 W. 13th St.
  • Kamehachi, 1531 N. Wells St.
  • Outdoor Grill, 3265 N. Milwaukee Ave.
  • Hollywood Grill, 1601 W. North Ave.
  • McDonald’s, 10 E. Chicago Ave.
  • Snap Fitness, 24/7, 1212 S. Michigan Ave.
  • Goldfish Swim School of Wicker Park, 1930 W. Hubbard St.
  • The Halal Guys, 49 W. Division St.
  • L & G Restaurant, 2632 E. 75th St.
  • Planet Fitness, 4327-4331 S. Pulaski Road
  • China Ho Restaurant, 5151 S. Pulaski Road
  • La Borra Del Cafe Delaware, 10 E. Delaware Place
