15th Cold-Related Death of Season Reported in Cook County

The man was found dead in Chicago's Kelvin Park neighborhood on Dec. 9

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 02: Commuters cross the Chicago River as they brave sub-zero temperatures to make their way to work in the Loop on January 2, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Record cold temperatures are gripping much of the U.S. and are being blamed on several deaths over the past week. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Cook County officials have confirmed the 15th cold-related death of the season after a man was found dead in Chicago’s Kelvin Park neighborhood on Dec. 9.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, the 44-year-old man was found unresponsive in the 4600 block of West Belmont Avenue on Dec. 9. Officials say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The M.E.’s office determined that the man died as a result of combined drug (ethanol, fentanyl, despropionyl fentanyl, and heroin) toxicity, with cold exposure as a contributing factor.

The death was ruled an accident by investigators.

The man’s death is the 15th of the cold-weather season, according to authorities.

