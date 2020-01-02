15th Cold-Related Death of Season Reported in Cook County

Cook County officials have confirmed the 15th cold-related death of the season after a man was found dead in Chicago’s Kelvin Park neighborhood on Dec. 9.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, the 44-year-old man was found unresponsive in the 4600 block of West Belmont Avenue on Dec. 9. Officials say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The M.E.’s office determined that the man died as a result of combined drug (ethanol, fentanyl, despropionyl fentanyl, and heroin) toxicity, with cold exposure as a contributing factor.

The death was ruled an accident by investigators.

The man’s death is the 15th of the cold-weather season, according to authorities.