$150K Palmer House Hotel Package Includes Car Service, Cocktail Credit and More

A $150,000 (and up) package offered as part of the Chicago Palmer House’s hotel reopening is nothing short of luxurious, aimed at those seeking a lavish-filled experience.

As a part of its reopening and 150th anniversary, the Palmer House's top-tier Bertha Palmer Experience includes a stay in the hotel's penthouse suite, black car service, a $150 daily dining and cocktail credit, dedicated butler, and an array of experiences, the hotel announced.

The price tag, starting at $150,000 per month, covers an exclusive after-hours guided tour at the Art Institute of Chicago to view the French Impressionist Wing, largely assembled by Chicago socialite and businesswoman Bertha Palmer’s collection, as well as a private viewing of the hotel’s vault, a private museum and archive experience.

Patrons also will get to bake the original brownie recipe in the kitchen where it was developed, a private Empire Evening dinner, a Magic Parlour performance, Spa at Palmer House weekly treatments and more.

Registered guests will also be named general manager for a day and receive a key from the hotel’s opening.

"We are incredibility proud to reopen the iconic Palmer House doors and welcome guests back to the epicenter of Chicago’s rich history for our 150th anniversary year," said Palmer House General Manager Dean Lane in a statement. "Reopening a grand hotel of this stature is no easy task, in the months leading up to reopening day, the team at Palmer House vacuumed over 4 miles of carpet, changed 10,000 light bulbs, and for the first time, filled 14,600 gallons of water into our new swimming pool."

For the first 150 guests, the hotel is offering a 150-minute Sesquicentennial Spa-aah package. The spa menu includes the red lacquer manicure, Honore Hydrotherapy and more. The package is available to book throughout July at $250 per night, the hotel said.

For couples, the hotel is offering a Sesquicentennial Proposal Package. This one includes the couple’s use of Bertha Palmer’s $30,000 per place-setting china for $150 per guest.

From various experiences to the overall design of the hotel, guests are sure to expect an over-the-top welcoming.