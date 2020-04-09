coronavirus

150 Cases of Coronavirus Found in 20 Lake County Nursing Homes

At least 150 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in 20 nursing homes across north suburban Lake County.

Each of the 20 long-term care facilities has at least two cases of COVID-19, Lake County health officials said, though they did not name the facilities. Officials could not be reached for further details Thursday morning.

The number of Lake County nursing homes with positive cases of COVID-19 has nearly doubled since last week, when 11 facilities housed 62 cases.

As of Wednesday, 1,044 cases of the coronavirus had been reported in Lake County, with 23 deaths, health officials said.

