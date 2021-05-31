15-Year-Old Identified After 2 Killed When Car Strikes Deer, Is Rear-Ended on I-90

A Chicago teen was identified as one of two passengers killed when their car hit a deer and was rear-ended by an SUV on Memorial Day on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway, officials said.

Carlos Fajardo, of Chicago, was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office Monday afternoon. A 51-year-old woman was also killed but her identity was not immediately released.

The two victims were in a white Pontiac just before 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 east of Sutton Road near Hoffman Estates and were traveling westbound when their car hit a deer and began to slow down, according to Illinois State Police.

While they tried to change lanes to merge to the right shoulder, the driver of a black Chevrolet Blazer tried to slow down but was unable to and struck the rear driver's side door of the Pontiac.

Both passengers in the Pontiac were transported to area hospitals and ultimately pronounced dead, state police said. The drivers of both vehicles were each hospitalized with serious injuries, according to authorites.

No charges or citations have been filed.