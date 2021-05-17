15-Year-Old Girl Shot While Walking Dog in Washington Park: Chicago Police

A 15-year-old girl sustained serious injuries Monday afternoon when a gunman opened fire, striking the teen while she was walking a dog in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 3:40 p.m. in the 6100 block of South King Drive. According to police, the victim was walking when an unknown male offended fired shots, striking the victim.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The teen was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

It remained unclear if the victim was the intended target Monday evening.

No one was in custody as Area One Detectives continued to investigate.