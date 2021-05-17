Washington Park

15-Year-Old Girl Shot While Walking Dog in Washington Park: Chicago Police

The teen was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 15-year-old girl sustained serious injuries Monday afternoon when a gunman opened fire, striking the teen while she was walking a dog in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 3:40 p.m. in the 6100 block of South King Drive. According to police, the victim was walking when an unknown male offended fired shots, striking the victim.

It remained unclear if the victim was the intended target Monday evening.

No one was in custody as Area One Detectives continued to investigate.

