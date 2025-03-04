Chicago police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot and injured after an apparent drive-by shooting outside a high school.

The shooting took place just before 8 a.m. Tuesday outside Perspectives High School of Technology & Leadership Academy, in the 8500 block of S. Lafayette Avenue, Chicago police said.

According to authorities, a 15-year-old girl was walking near the school when an unknown black sedan approached. Two unknown males exited the vehicle and opened fire, police said. The suspects then got back into the car and fled the scene, heading southbound.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left thigh and was transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported. Detectives were investigating.

Photos and video from the scene showed yellow police tape blocking off part of the area, with evidence markers on the street and a large police presence. Parents, students and other people stood outside the school, some with backpacks and umbrellas.

No further details were available.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.