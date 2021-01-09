15-Year-Old Girl Shot in Head While Riding in Vehicle on Chicago's Far South Side

A 15-year-old girl sustained serious injuries after being shot in the head while riding in a vehicle Saturday evening in the Washington Heights neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side, police said.

At approximately 5 p.m., the female victim was riding in the backseat of a vehicle when shots were fired, striking the victim in the head.

She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital and said to be in critical condition.

The incident remained under investigation by Area Two detectives late Saturday.