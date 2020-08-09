Grand Crossing

15-Year-Old Girl Grazed by Bullet in Greater Grand Crossing Shooting

A relative drove her to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition, police said

By Sun-Times Media

A teenage girl was grazed by a bullet Sunday during a fight in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The 15-year-old was at a park about 12:44 a.m. in the 100 block of West 66th Street when the fight broke out among a group of males, according to Chicago police. Someone fired shots, grazing the girl on her face.

A relative drove her to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Local

lawndale 24 mins ago

Teen Shot in Lawndale

Brighton Park 8 hours ago

Teens, Child Among 5 Hurt in Brighton Park Crash

Police said she may not have been the intended target.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Grand CrossingChicago PoliceSt. Bernard Hospitalteen shotGreater Grand Crossing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us