15-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Evanston Hotel Room, Police Say

A Chicago girl was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday, police said.
Nyasia Jennings, 15, was found dead after Evanston police and fire departments were called to a sixth-floor hotel room at a Holiday Inn in the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue, according to Evanston police.
The teen was reported missing as a runaway shortly before her death.
Police are investigating her death, and the cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results from the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
