15-Year-Old Girl Drugged, Sexually Assaulted in North Center: Chicago Police

A 15-year-old girl was drugged and sexually assaulted Friday night near the North Center neighborhood.

The girl was found in the 3200 block of North Rockwell Street between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., Chicago police said. She was under the influence of an unknown substance after drinking from a cup of water and was then taken by an unknown male who sexually assaulted her, police said.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, according to police.

No arrests were made. Area detectives are investigating.

