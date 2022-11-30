Crime and Courts

15-Year-Old Fatally Shot While Sitting on Front Porch in Englewood

A 15-year-old was shot and killed while sitting on the front porch of a home Tuesday night in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, police said.

According to authorities, the boy was sitting on the porch of a home in the 700 block of West 60th Street at about 9 p.m. when two males walked up to him and began shooting.

He was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died, police said.

According to officials, the gunmen fled from the scene. No arrests were reported.

The Chicago Sun-Times contributed to this article.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
