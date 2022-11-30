15-Year-Old Fatally Shot While Sitting on Front Porch in Englewood

A 15-year-old was shot and killed while sitting on the front porch of a home Tuesday night in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, police said.

According to authorities, the boy was sitting on the porch of a home in the 700 block of West 60th Street at about 9 p.m. when two males walked up to him and began shooting.

He was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died, police said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

According to officials, the gunmen fled from the scene. No arrests were reported.

The Chicago Sun-Times contributed to this article.