15-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Killing of Retired Fire Lieutenant: Prosecutors

A 15-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with the killing of a retired fire lieutenant during an attempted carjacking in Chicago, authorities said Thursday.

The teen faces charges of first-degree murder and felony attempted robbery with a firearm and is expected to appear in court Thursday morning, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office and Chicago police said.

The teen was arrested by the Great Lakes Regional Task Force Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of West 16th Street, in Chicago Heights, according to police. Further information on what led to the arrest wasn't immediately available.

Dwain Williams, 65, was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking on Dec. 3 after leaving Let's Get Poppin,' a gourmet popcorn shop in the Beverly Woods neighborhood.

The Chicago Police Department released surveillance footage last week showing the moments leading up to and following the fatal shooting.

Williams shielded himself with his SUV, which was decorated with a red Rudolph nose and reindeer antlers, as he returned fire at the suspects. The veteran firefighter sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As seen in surveillance video, the suspects jumped back in the vehicle they arrived in as a fourth individual drove the car away.

At least $30,000 in reward money was being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the slaying.

Dwain Williams, a father of four daughters, retired from the CFD after 26 years of service. He was also part of the Black Fire Brigade where he mentored and trained young teens to become emergency medical technicians, paramedics and firefighters.

"Dwain is an inspiration," his widow, Karen Williams, said Saturday at the Monument Of Faith Evangelistic Church, the site of her husband's celebration of life service. "His kind and loving spirit resonated with others, as you can see."

Karen Williams said her husband was a brave and courageous man, even in the final moments of his life.

"I know he's in heaven, and one day I'm going to be with him, and I'm looking forward to it," she stated.

Anyone with information about the crime or potential suspects is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271or submit a tip to CPD online.