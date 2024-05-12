15-year-old boy stabbed by 2 attackers in the Loop Sunday: police

Chicago police on Sunday evening were searching for two people who stabbed a 15-year-old boy in the Loop, authorities said.

The incident was reported at around 4:39 p.m. in the 100 block of North Dearborn near Washington Street. According to police, a 15-year-old boy was on the sidewalk when four men approached. Two of the offenders produced knives and stabbed the victim in the back, authorities said.

He was transported to an area hospital and reported to be in fair condition.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday evening.

Area Three detectives were investigating.