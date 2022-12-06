15-Year-Old Boy Shot to Death Near West Side High School

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death Tuesday afternoon near a high school in South Austin, according to police.

Police said the boy was walking on the sidewalk just after 3:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Harrison Street near Michele Clark Magnet High School when he was struck by gunfire.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was initially reported to be in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by area detectives.

Police are expected to provide an update on the shooting Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.