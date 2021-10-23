15-Year-Old Boy Shot in Greater Grand Crossing: Chicago Police

A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., the boy was in the 6600 block of South King Drive when an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots. The teenagers sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the boy and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, police said.

He was listed in stable condition.

The vehicle involved fled southbound on King Drive, authorities said.

No one was in custody late Saturday afternoon.

The incident remained under investigation by Area One detectives.