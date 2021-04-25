Englewood

15-Year-Old Boy Shot in Englewood: Chicago Police

A 15-year-old boy was shot Sunday evening in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 6:25 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 70th Place. According to authorities, the victim was on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain. He sustained one gunshot wound to the foot and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was reported to be in good condition.

No one had been arrested as of late Sunday night, police said.

The shooting remained under investigation by detectives.

