15-Year-Old Boy Killed in West Englewood Shooting

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday morning in West Englewood on the South Side.

Jamerion Wales was outside about 9:10 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Paulina Street when a black Chevrolet drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Wales was struck in the head and torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.

