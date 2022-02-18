15-Year-Old Boy Killed, 16-Year-Old Boy Among 6 Wounded by Gunfire in Chicago Thursday

A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy among six people shot in Chicago Thursday.

Jamerion Wales, 15, was outside in the 5800 block of South Paulina Street when a black Chevrolet drove by and someone inside opened fire about 9:10 a.m, officials said. Wales was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Hours later, a 16-year-old boy and a woman were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. The teen and the 25-year-old woman were standing outside about 2 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Elizabeth Street when a white Mercedes pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. The teen was struck in the left buttocks and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The woman was grazed on her leg and refused treatment.

Four others were wounded in Chicago Thursday.

One person was shot in Chicago Wednesday.