15-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot in Suburban Waukegan, Vehicle of Interest Sought

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot late Friday night in north suburban Waukegan, according to police.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., a Waukegan police officer was in the area of a business parking lot in the 700 block of North Green Bay Road when the officer heard a scream, according to a press release from the Waukegan Police Department.

Seconds later, the officer informed dispatchers that he or she had heard gunshots. At the same time, dispatchers received calls about a person shot in the area.

The officer located the victim, a 15-year-old Waukegan boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Lake County coroner plans to release the victim's identify after an autopsy takes place on Sept. 1.

Witnesses told police they saw a dark-colored SUV, possibly blue, leaving the area at a high rate of speed after shots were fired. Police released a photo of a vehicle of interest, however it's not certain if the vehicle was involved in the incident.

As of Saturday evening, the motive for the shooting remains unknown and no one was in custody.