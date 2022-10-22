15-Year-Old Boy Critically Wounded in Englewood Drive-By Shooting

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot several times in a drive-by shooting in Englewood Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said the boy was standing outside just before 8:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Princeton Avenue when a sedan stopped near him and a gunman inside the vehicle fired several shots in his direction.

The boy sustained multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Area One detectives are investigating the shooting and there is currently no one in custody.