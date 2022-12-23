15 Thoughts About the Blackhawks Going Into Christmas Break

15 thoughts about the Hawks going into Christmas break originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We've hit the second checkpoint mark of the 2022-23 season. First, it was Thanksgiving. Now, it's Christmas. Next, it's the All-Star Break and then it's the trade deadline.

So here are 15 thoughts about the Blackhawks going into the three-day holiday break:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

1. The Blackhawks are 8-20-4 and have 20 points through 32 games. They're on pace to finish with 51 points, which would be their fewest ever in an 82-game season.

2. The Blackhawks stripped their roster over the summer to essentially be in the hunt for a top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, which means it shouldn't be a surprise that things are this bad. Sometimes, I need to remind myself that when watching this team. I think fans should, too.

3. Patrick Kane is having one of the worst statistical seasons of his career. He recently called it "unacceptable." He has been snake-bitten for sure, but I also think you're seeing just how valuable Alex DeBrincat was with him. DeBrincat's goal totals were high in part because he played with Kane, but Kane benefited from playing with DeBrincat just as much. The two are better together than apart.

4. I've talked to people in the organization who believe Kane will stay with the Blackhawks. I've talked to others who think it would be hard for him not to leave. Conclusion: I don't think any decision has been made yet about what the future holds. The Blackhawks and Kane's representatives are expected to meet after the calendar flips to 2023.

5. Luke Richardson is a good head coach. They're playing hard for him. It just feels like the Blackhawks have to be close to perfect every night to beat good teams because they're not going to out-skill anyone.

6. Max Domi signed a one-year deal with the Blackhawks to reunite with Richardson, but also to play heavier minutes with his childhood idol Kane. It was probably an opportunity for him to earn a larger payday because of it. He's having a strong statistical season by his standards and leads the team in goals (11) and ranks second on the team in points (23). I think what could make him a more appealing trade candidate than in years past is his faceoff percentage. He's been one of the best in the league in that department, and that's a pretty nice trait for teams come playoff time.

7. Jonathan Toews is on pace to flirt with 30 goals, which he's done only three times in his NHL career and once in the last 10 seasons. He's a streaky scorer, but it's still a noteworthy pace. I'm having a hard time figuring out what teams might give up to potentially acquire him at the deadline, if he wants to be moved. He obviously has a full no-movement clause and his contract is what it is, but he would be a perfect second or third-line center for a contender. Colorado? Winnipeg?

8. The Blackhawks have scored the first goal only six times this season. Every other team has scored the first goal at least 11 times. A wild stat. They haven't played with the lead very much.

9. Arvid Soderblom has been an unexpected bright spot this season. The numbers don't look great for him, but I don't think that tells the whole story. Of his 13 starts, how many did you walk away thinking he should've been better? Not much. The organization is very high on him. He did a nice job filling in when Petr Mrazek and Alex Stalock were injured.

10. Speaking of Stalock, he is a beloved figure in the Blackhawks' locker room and they feed off his energy in goal. He's one of the best puck-handling goaltenders in the league, too. I'm not sure if he'll draw much trade interest at the deadline, but he should if he stays healthy and continues to put up decent numbers on a rebuilding Blackhawks team.

11. I wouldn't be surprised if Sam Lafferty's name generates trade interest at the deadline. He's a fine bottom-six player who can jump into the top-six and be a spark plug if needed, and his $1.15 million cap hit for this season and next is pretty appealing.

12. It feels like Chicago is going to be fighting the rest of the season with Anaheim and Columbus for the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick. Or at least to give themselves the best odds to do so. All the attention is going to Connor Bedard, but the Blackhawks would be over the moon if they had to "settle for" Adam Fantilli at No. 2.

13. Andreas Athanasiou had a hot start for the Blackhawks but he's recently cooled off. I'm sure they want him to get going again to up his value. I'm sure he'd love the same. He's another player who's probably better suited as a middle-six winger but can jump up in somebody's lineup if needed.

14. The Blackhawks have been hit with the injury bug this season, but I thought they did a good job of navigating those murky waters by not throwing too many of their prospects into the fire because of it. Keep them in Rockford for as long as possible to develop in a better environment.

15. The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Monday. The Blackhawks have five prospects participating: Nolan Allan, Colton Dach, Ethan Del Mastro and Kevin Korchinski for Team Canada and Victor Stjernborg, who is the captain for Team Sweden.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.