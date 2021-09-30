15 Shot in Chicago Wednesday, More Than Half in Two Attacks in West Town and Morgan Park

More than half the 15 people shot in Chicago Wednesday were wounded in just two attacks — one a gunfight in West Town rush-hour traffic that injured five people, and the other a shooting in Morgan Park that killed a 14-year-old boy and hurt two other young teens.

The teens were standing on the sidewalk in the 11100 block of South Bishop Streetwhen someone approached and opened fire just after 7 p.m., police said.

William Pemberton, 14, was struck in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 14-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and a 15-year-old boy was struck in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital in good condition, police said.

The shooting happened down the street from Shoop Academy at 11140 S. Bishop St.

About two hours earlier in West Town, five people were wounded as gunmen opened fire at another car in the 800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue about 4:45 p.m., police said.

A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 30-year-old woman and two men, 25 and 48, were taken to the same hospital in good condition. Another man, 27, was struck

in the arm and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

One of the victims was a “possible suspect,” according to Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott.

In Pilsen, two men were shot after getting into an argument with two other people Wednesday morning. The men, 29 and 25, were shot about 1:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 18th Street, Chicago police said.

The 29-year-old was struck in the chest and face, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. The younger man was struck in the right shoulder and taken to the hospital in fair condition.

At least five others were hurt in gun violence in the city.

Fourteen were shot, three fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.